Crime

Tennis coach arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child, Fort Worth police say

George Dennis II has reportedly worked as a private tennis coach in the north Fort Worth area through his company, The Big G Tennis Group, police said.
Credit: substancep - stock.adobe.com

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas tennis coach has been accused of sexually assaulting a child, the Fort Worth Police Department says.

According to police, 43-year-old George Dennis II was arrested by detectives with the department’s Crime Against Children Unit (CACU) on Thursday, July 20, on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Dennis has reportedly worked as a private tennis coach in the north Fort Worth area through his company, The Big G Tennis Group, police said.

Investigators are now requesting that anyone with information about Dennis or other possible incidents involving him to call CACU Detective Pellerin at 682-382-1521.

