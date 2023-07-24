Red Oak ISD moves toward firing teacher who was arrested by Dallas police on child sex trafficking charge

Gershon Caston was among four people arrested by the Dallas Police Department last week in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a child.

RED OAK, Texas — Gershon Caston, 38, was scheduled to begin teaching at Red Oak Middle School in just a couple of weeks. Now, he's on the verge of losing his job after he was arrested on a child sex trafficking charge.

Caston was among four people arrested by the Dallas Police Department last week in connection to the alleged sex trafficking of a child.

The 38-year-old, who has taught at several school districts around North Texas, was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution under 18.

According to arrest affidavits, the victim was taken to Caston's home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times, gave her drugs and alcohol and forced her to engage in commercial sex.

Caston had been recently hired by Red Oak ISD in Ellis County to start teaching and coaching in the fall of 2023. Records from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) revealed that from 2014 to 2023 the 38-year-old had taught at Dallas, DeSoto, Duncanville, Garland, Irving and Lancaster independent school districts.

Red Oak ISD confirmed Caston also "assisted some" with summer strength and conditioning camps in the area but that he has not worked at other schools in the district.

The district said he "met the hiring criteria when the process happened in May before this incident."