3 men, 1 woman arrested in connection with sex trafficking underage victim, Dallas police say

The suspects range in age from 30 to 47, Dallas police said.

DALLAS — Four people, including a North Texas school district teacher, have been arrested in connection with the sex trafficking of an underage victim in Dallas, police announced.

According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers arrested:

Amber Gords, 30, for compelling prostitution under 18 and trafficking of a child

Adairus Staples, 33, for aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution under 18

Gershon Caston, 38, for aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of child and compelling prostitution under 18

Lamorris Hudspeth, 47, for aggravated sexual assault of a child

DPD said the crimes by the suspects were committed in June and July of this year.

The department helped solve the case as part of a joint investigation with the North Texas Trafficking Task Force partners and the Dallas Police Special Investigation Division.

Police have not released any details concerning what led to the arrests of the four suspects but all have been booked into the Dallas County jail.

According to Red Oak ISD, Caston was recently hired as an employee and was set to start teaching and coaching in the fall of 2023.

The district told WFAA that Caston "has been in several other area ISDs and met the hiring criteria when the process happened in May before this incident."

The district confirmed he recently "assisted some" with summer strength and conditioning camps in the area, but has never worked at any other schools in the district.

Caston has been placed on leave and Red Oak ISD said it "has not received any record of reports related to any Red Oak ISD students involving this allegation," in a letter to parents.

Gords' bond amount has been set at $5,000, Hudspeth's bond amount has been set at $250,000 and Caston's bond has been set at $150,000, according to court records.