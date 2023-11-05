29-year-old father fatally shot in Fort Worth, family says

Family members and officials at the scene did not identify the victim.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Police tell WFAA that they responded to the shooting at 9:45 p.m. on Airport Freeway. Records show that this happened at the McDonald's in the Walmart parking lot off of the freeway and North Beach Street.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a domestic situation. Officers found the victim shot at the scene where he was pronounced deceased.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

Family members and police at the scene did not name the victim. His family told WFAA that he was 29 years old with two children and another baby on the way.

No other information is available.