Police arrest 6 Bridgeport High School students amid hazing investigation

The investigation revealed several upperclassmen soccer players were involved in the hazing initiation of underclassmen, described as "de-pantsing."

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — Police have arrested six Bridgeport High School students during a hazing investigation into the school's soccer team.

Bridgeport police said they were notified by Bridgeport ISD staff of a school bus incident on March 6 that may have involved hazing and involved several players from the team. Once the district confirmed that hazing was suspected, a criminal investigation was opened.

The police said based on various forms of evidence they believe several incidents of hazing occurred, not just the bus incident. A detective interviewed several victims, witnesses and suspects, including players and coaching staff from the soccer team.

The investigation revealed that several upperclassmen players were involved in hazing the underclassmen, some as young as 14, police said. These incidents included removing students' clothing, including their pants and underwear, recording them while in that state and making them say phrases like "I'm your b***h."

Police said they believe these incidents occurred in the school locker room, on the bus and in a hotel room.

The incident in a hotel room occurred while attending an out-of-town tournament, police said, where an underclassman was restrained, attacked and had his clothing removed. After the student began yelling, a pillow was placed over his face, mouth and nose. Police said the student told them he almost lost consciousness.

An incident on the bus involved an upperclassman grabbing an underclassman from behind, placing his arm around his neck and covering his mouth, police said, while another student pulled down his pants and underwear. Similar behavior reportedly happened in the school locker room.

Officers secured warrants for personal hazing, a class B misdemeanor, for five adult defendants. One additional juvenile defendant is being processed through the Wise County Juvenile Probation Department.