x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fort Worth officer fired after domestic violence investigation, says police department

The seven-year officer was arrested in June for an incident that happened while he was off-duty.
Credit: WFAA

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said they've terminated one of their officers after investigating an off-duty incident from June.

Now-former officer Victor Rucker was arrested on June 2 and charged for a domestic violence case. According to FWPD, he was placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police power during the criminal and administrative investigations.

RELATED: Fort Worth police officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, department says

The department said Rucker's chain of command found multiple policy violations after reviewing the administrative investigation. Police Chief Neil Noakes reportedly agreed with Rucker's supervisors and fired him. 

Rucker had been with the department for seven years and was assigned to West Division Patrol at the time of his arrest, police said. 

"The FWPD will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," FWPD stated in a press release.

No other information has been released at this time.

Other local news:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Arkansas police pursuit ends when a backpack full of gasoline ignites

Before You Leave, Check This Out