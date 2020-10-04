Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a driver involved a fatal hit-and-run.

A motorcyclist was going eastbound on Altamesa Boulevard when they were struck by a gray midsize SUV, police say.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of Altamesa Boulevard.

According to officials, the driver of the SUV ran a stop sign at the 6500 block of Brookhaven Trail and left the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The motorcyclist, who has not been publicly identified, died.

Detectives say the SUV might have minor damage to its front-left portion.

Officials did not release any additional description regarding the driver or SUV but anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4884.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: