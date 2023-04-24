Man 'died a hero protecting his coworker' at Fort Worth apartment complex, family says

When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 29-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Around 5:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Marq on West 7th apartments in the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane after a shooting call, a police incident report said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, whose family identified him as 30-year-old Carlos Aybar, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the report said.

The homicide unit was called in to investigate, and officers arrested Devin Deron Smith on a murder complaint Friday night, according to the report.

Court records show that Smith is being held at the Tarrant County Corrections Center in lieu of $150,000 bond.

According to the Fort Worth Star Telegram, this incident began as an argument over an animal control violation between Smith and a woman who worked in the front office of the complex. The woman reportedly told police that an employee had been shot, and she locked herself inside of a restroom, as the suspect was shooting from outside the door.

The Star-Telegram reported that the shooting victim, Aybar, was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex. A GoFundMe account has been started to help raise funds for his family.

The GoFundMe says Aybar was “a devoted father, son, brother, and died a hero protecting his coworker. He left behind a beautiful 4-year-old son, a loving mother and extended family.”

The funds raised will be used to help care for Aybar’s son and provide travel and financial support for his mother who lives in the Dominican Republic, the GoFundMe continues to say.

If you would like to donate, click here.