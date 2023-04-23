Man found dead, another injured after shooting; suspect arrested, Dallas police say

Police say the suspect and two victims are all 22 years old.

DALLAS — Dallas Police say they have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Sunday in northern Dallas.

Officials said they responded to a shooting call at about 1:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive, near Highway 75 and Riverfall Drive.

When police arrive, they said they found two victims at the scene. One of the men died from his injuries. The other was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Dallas Police say detectives were able to identify the suspect during their investigation. Taven McGee was found near the scene and arrested that same day, according to officials.

The victims have not been identified, but police say both men and the suspect are all 22 years old.

No other information is available at this time.