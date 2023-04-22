x
One teen killed, two others injured in shooting near Dallas park, police say

Police confirmed with WFAA that a suspect has not been arrested for this case.
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking to arrest any suspects in connection to a deadly shooting involving three teens on Saturday.

Officers responded to a call along the 3300 block of Emmett Street shortly before 1 a.m. on April 22.

When they arrived, police said they found an 18-year-old who was shot several times. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is known as of Sunday morning.

Police said they also found another 18-year-old near the scene. The department said the victim, identified as Brian Caballero, was laying in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Shasta Avenue, near Martin Weiss Park.

Officials pronounced Caballero deceased at the scene.

A third teen was also shot, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officials will be investigating the shooting, and this case will go to a grand jury.

No other information is available.

