A former Paradise high school agriculture teacher was arrested by Erath County authorities on two charges relating to having an improper relationship with a male student.

Taylor Ann Nimmo, 22, of Denton, turned herself in at the Erath County jail on Dec. 12 and was released the same day after posting $30,000 bond.

Nimmo faces charges of indecency with child sexual contact and improper relationship between educator/student.

Paradise Independent School District Superintendent Paul Uttley said within minutes of the initial accusation the district notified police and the district conducted an internal investigation.

Nimmo, a first-year teacher, was fired Nov. 18. Uttley said parents were sent a note about her departure.

“The safety of our students is our top priority and the driving force behind each decision,” Uttley said.

