Driver dies in crash after leading Arlington police on chase

ARLINGTON, Texas — A suspect who was fleeing Arlington officers in a car chase died after crashing into another vehicle Friday night, police said.

The incident began shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Drive, where police had responded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that a possible suspect was seen leaving the area in a car, according to a police news release.

Police found the car, a Chevrolet Impala, and tried to stop it. But the driver wouldn't pull over and began leading officers on a chase, the news release said.

The chase went east into Grand Prairie. In the 2300 block of Marshall Drive, the suspect lost control and crashed into an SUV. The SUV had stopped to yield to emergency vehicles in the westbound lanes of the road, police said.

The suspect who crashed was ejected from their car and taken to a hospital, where they died, police said. Their name has not been released yet.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. A passenger in the suspect's car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Arlington and Grand Prairie police were still investigating the crash on Saturday.

Arlington police were also investigating the shooting that officers had initially responded to.