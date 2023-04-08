DFW Airport police looking to identify several vehicle theft suspects

DALLAS — DFW Airport police are looking to identify at least three suspects they believe were involved in stealing at least 10 vehicles from the airport during the course of a week in July. WFAA obtained exclusive airport photos that show two of the suspects at airport toll booths before fleeing. A separate Ring vehicle dashcam video, shows the moment one of the suspects got into a vehicle that ended up stolen. In an interview with WFAA, Chris McLaughlin, executive vice president of operations at DFW Airport said the thefts were coordinated and sophisticated. According to McLaughlin, most of the thefts occur in the central terminal area of the airport, which houses parking garages.

McLaughlin said high-end SUVs and muscle cars are the most targeted for thefts.



Last month, WFAA interviewed Fort Worth resident and travel blogger Kate Team. Her luxury SUV was stolen from one of the airport’s parking garages around the same time the alleged suspects were involved in a string of thefts.



Team said the thief or thieves hacked into her vehicle’s tracking system and disabled it.



Then, they got away. Her vehicle still hasn’t been recovered.



“There’s police there at the airport 24 hours, it’s just crazy that this happened,” Team said in an interview on July 13.



According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle thefts have risen year-over-year. An analysis conducted by the NICB found that more than 1 million vehicles were reported stolen across the country last year, marking a 7% increase over 2021.



McLaughlin recommends protecting your vehicle by parking in well-lit areas, updating your vehicles security features, and locking your vehicle.



If you know any of the suspects in the airport photos, airport officials urge you to call your local police department.