Woman deplaned from Dallas flight after outburst caught in viral video

A TikTok user shared video of a person walking to the front of the plane saying someone in the back of the plane was "not real."

DALLAS — Representatives from American Airlines and DFW International Airport issued statements in response to a video making rounds on social media.

A TikTok user posted a video of another passenger walking to the front of plane during what appeared to be an outburst. It is not clear what led to the outburst.

Towards the end of the video, the passenger pointed to the back of the plane and someone was "not real."

American Airlines said in a statement that the plane, flight 1009, which was headed from DFW Airport to Orlando, returned to its gate due to the woman's outburst.

"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," American Airlines said in a statement. "Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

DFW Airport also issued a statement, confirming they responded to a disturbance aboard a flight at Terminal A.