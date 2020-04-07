DeSoto man accused of fatally shooting his son after a physical altercation, police say

Authorities say the suspect's grandson reported the shooting to a neighbor Friday night.

A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his adult son, DeSoto police say.

According to DeSoto police, the suspect's grandson reported the shooting to a neighbor around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

The shooting occurred near the 200 block of Rob Lane. Officials say William Daniel “Bill” Moore, 58, allegedly shot and killed his son after they got into a fight.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they used a ballistic shield to enter the home. Upon entering, they encountered William and detained him until they could determine what had happened, authorities say.

That's when officials say William told police that his son, 38-year old Elijah Moore, was dead and could be found further inside the house.

Officers say Elijah was found unresponsive on the utility room floor with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun was also located nearby, according to investigators.

Authorities pronounced Elijah dead at the scene.

Detectives determined that William had shot his son after a physical altercation and took him into custody.

He was booked into jail on a murder charge, officials say.

According to authorities, since no other family members were present at the scene, Child Protective Services took custody of the child.



DeSoto police the investigation is ongoing and no further details about the incident are available at this time.