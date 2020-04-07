1 person killed, another injured in Dallas shooting, police say

Authorities say a man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was transported to a local hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway after Dallas police say a 62-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a front yard.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting near the 5100 block of Echo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Steven Calhoun in the front yard with a gunshot wound. Officials pronounced Calhoun dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound, officials say. Her condition has not been released as of Saturday morning.

According to detectives, witnesses described the suspect as being a Latino male with curly hair, who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and a medium build. They say he fled the location in a White Chrysler 200 or 300.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Det. Garcia at 214-671-3994 or via email at olegario.garcia@dallascityhall.com. Reference case no. 116535-2020.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

