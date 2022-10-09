Man dies after argument leads to shooting at Dallas park, police say

Dallas police say Dyawn Thomas died at a hospital after he was found lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds.

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a shooting at a Dallas park that killed a 38-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The victim was identified by Dallas police as Dyawn Thomas.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 11:10 p.m. at the Main Street Garden Park. They said it happened closer to the intersection of Main Street and St. Paul Street.

When they got there, Thomas was lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR and paramedics took him to a hospital where he later died.

From their investigation, police say Thomas was arguing with two men before he was shot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel by calling 214-671-4236 or emailing tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov. This case is being documented as number 183543-2022.