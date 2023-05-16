Teen arrested on murder charge in another teen's shooting death, Dallas police say

Police say Camyron Gaines was found shot and died in the hospital.

DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a teenager in the killing of another teen Monday night, officials said.

According to police, they responded to a shooting call at 9 p.m. from the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found one victim shot and lying on the ground. Police identified the victim as 17-year-old Camyron Gaines. He was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say 18-year-old Lorenzo Torres was arrested in the shooting Gaines. Torres faces a murder charge, according to police.

No more information was released.

