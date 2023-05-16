Coyote sightings in Frisco lead to partial trail closure at Bacchus Park, police say

Police say there have been no reported attacks.

FRISCO, Texas — Frisco police are closing off part of a walking trail at Harold Bacchus Community due to reports of coyotes that were seen in the area.

The department shared a map of the closure on social media saying they shutting down a section of the trail at the south end of the park. According to the city's Animal Sighting map, there have been four non-aggressive animal sightings along that part of the trail in the past 30 days.

Frisco police continue to say that there have been no reported attacks. The closure will help Animal Service Officers monitor the area and use methods to prevent coyotes from interacting with people.

If you see a non-aggressive coyote or bobcat in the area, Frisco police ask that you report it through the city's online form. If the animal is aggressive, call 911.

"Animal Services encourages residents to look over the provided information about coyotes to ensure peaceful coexistence with the wildlife in our city," police said in the news release.

It's not the first time Frisco has dealt with coyote sightings.

In 2019, a jogger was attacked by a coyote in the area of Eldorado Parkway and Tangerine Lane, near where several other sightings and attacks had happened around that same time.

In response to those incidents, the City of Frisco launched an interactive map to report coyote sightings.