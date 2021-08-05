Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge in Collin County

Carlos Almeida, a senior corporal, was arrested by Anna police on Thursday on a charge of family violence assault - strangulation, according to a news release.

ANNA, Texas — A Dallas police officer has been arrested on a domestic violence charge in Collin County, officials said.

Almeida, 36, was booked into the Collin County jail, where his bond was set at $5,000. He remained in jail Thursday afternoon.

More information about what happened has not been released yet.

Almeida has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2012. He is currently assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division.