Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge in Arlington, officials say

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday night in Arlington on a domestic violence charge, officials said.

Juan Lopez, a patrol officer who has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2015, was placed on administrative leave, the department said in a news release Tuesday night.

The department said Lopez faces a charge of family violence assault — bodily injury.

Arlington officers on Sunday responded about 9 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Alamo Drive, where a domestic incident had been reported, police said.

Officers arrested Lopez "based on the evidence at the scene and after speaking to the individuals involved," an Arlington police news release said.

Lopez was booked into the Arlington jail and was later released on bond.