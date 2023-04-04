Man detained by witnesses after fatally shooting woman, Dallas police say

Police say Wan Cho shot Chong Sun Wargny after an argument.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department says a man is facing two charges in a deadly shooting that happened Monday night in the city.

Dallas officers responded to a shooting call at 9:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Royal Lane. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot.

The woman, identified as 53-year-old Chong Sun Wargny, was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, Wargny was shot by 62-year-old Wan Cho after an argument.

Cho then allegedly shot at a witness while people were detaining him until police arrived, officials said. That witness was not injured.

Police said Cho was transported to the Dallas County jail. He faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.