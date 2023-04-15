37-year-old fatally shot, another man injured during attempted robbery in Dallas, police say

Police say Adrian Elvir and another man were shot when two other men tried to rob them.

DALLAS — Police have identified a man who was killed in Dallas Friday night, and they are now looking for any information that will lead to two arrests.

Dallas police say they responded to a shooting at 9:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Chapel Creek Drive.

According to police, two men were shot when two other men tried to rob them.

One of the victims, identified as 37-year-old Adrian Elvir, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital. Police did not identify him, but they listed him in "critical but stable condition" as of Saturday.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police are documenting this case as number 063302-2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Yahir Perez by calling 214-671-4735 or emailing yahir.perez@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to an arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.