Dallas postal worker pleads guilty to stealing stimulus checks

For nearly three months, the postal worker would open others' stimulus checks and sell them to people along his route, according to court documents obtained by WFAA.

DALLAS — A North Texas postal worker pleaded guilty last week to stealing stimulus checks, according to court documents obtained by WFAA.

Darius Williams, an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, started stealing mail – which included stimulus checks from the U.S. Department of the Treasury – in March 2021 and continued to do so through May 2021, the documents stated. Williams worked out of the Oak Lawn Post Office in Dallas and stole the checks from not only his route, but other routes as well, the court documents said.

According to the documents, while Williams would drive on his route, he'd open the mail containing the stimulus checks and sell them to people, knowing the checks would be fraudulently deposited into banks. The court documents also stated Williams took photos and videos of himself while surrounded by many opened envelopes.

Williams worked for the U.S. Postal Service from July 2019 to June 2021, per the court documents.

Williams pleaded guilty on March 22.