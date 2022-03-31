'The Last Goodbye' tour: ODESZA to play at Dos Equis Pavilion

The Grammy Award-nominated duo will be bringing their "The Last Goodbye Tour" to the Dos Equis Pavilion.

DALLAS — Electronic music duo Odesza is hitting the road for a summer amphitheater tour, and Dallas is one of the many stops along the way.

The Grammy Award-nominated duo will be bringing their "The Last Goodbye Tour" to the Dos Equis Pavilion. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 20.

General ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. on ODESZA's website. A special ticket presale begins Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Odesza.com.

Pre-sale for The Last Goodbye, The Tour is live at 10am local. Password: TLG. See you soon ⬡https://t.co/JZK3CbQl70 pic.twitter.com/db9XDqsBqw — ODESZA (@odesza) March 31, 2022

It’s been a long time coming. Presenting: The Last Goodbye, The Tour. Pre-Sale this Thursday at 10AM local time. Sign up for first access.https://t.co/letYF1wZG9 pic.twitter.com/TiEQQ92SEe — ODESZA (@odesza) March 28, 2022

"We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show," said Odesza in a tweet promoting the tour. "It’s been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour."

The Dos Equis Pavilion -- originally Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre -- is an outdoor amphitheater located in Fair Park with a capacity of 20,000. It opened in 1988 and is the first and largest venue of its kind in the DFW area.