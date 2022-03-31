'The Last Goodbye' tour: ODESZA to play at Dos Equis Pavilion

DALLAS — Electronic music duo Odesza is hitting the road for a summer amphitheater tour, and Dallas is one of the many stops along the way.
The Grammy Award-nominated duo will be bringing their "The Last Goodbye Tour" to the Dos Equis Pavilion. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, August 20.
General ticket sales begin Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. on ODESZA's website. A special ticket presale begins Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Odesza.com.
"We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show," said Odesza in a tweet promoting the tour. "It’s been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour."
The Dos Equis Pavilion -- originally Coca-Cola Starplex Amphitheatre -- is an outdoor amphitheater located in Fair Park with a capacity of 20,000. It opened in 1988 and is the first and largest venue of its kind in the DFW area.
To learn more about the Dos Equis Pavilion, visit the Fair Park website here.