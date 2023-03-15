Dallas Summer Musicals will now be known as Broadway Dallas. Here's their 2022-23 lineup

Dallas Summer Musicals, which began in 1941, has announced a new operating name to better reflect its mission

DALLAS — Dallas Summer Musicals, the long-running performing arts organization that brings national touring productions to the Music Hall at Fair Park, is changing its name to Broadway Dallas.

The rebrand allows Broadway Dallas to launch new sub-brands that better reflect the non-profit's core mission and investment in educational programs and community partnerships, according to the organization's press release.

"We changed our name from Dallas Summer Musicals to Broadway Dallas to accurately capture who we are and what we do," said Ken Novice, president and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

Broadway Dallas began in 1941 as Opera Under the Stars. Since then, the organization has evolved into one of the country's premier regional performing arts organizations.

Broadway Dallas, a 501(c)(3), seeks to 'share the spirit of Broadway' by emphasizing the importance of equitable access to arts and arts education.

In 2021, Broadway Dallas and Dallas ISD partnered to create a curriculum using Hamilton to get students excited about STEM education.

As part of that program, 3,400 Dallas ISD students attended a free performance of the Tony Award-winning musical during its run at the Music Hall in December.

The organization's annual High School Musical Theatre Awards provides scholarship opportunities for high school performers and the chance to compete at the national Jimmy Awards presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

Rebranding to Broadway Dallas resolves a slight misnomer baked into the organization's previous name, Dallas Summer Musicals, since the group offers productions year-round.

Along with the name chance announcement, Broadway Dallas revealed its upcoming 2022-2023 season lineup of shows in partnership with Broadway Across America.

The new season begins with the Tony Award-winning production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations starting on September 6.

Beginning November 1, Broadway Dallas welcomes a renowned production of the Lerner and Lowe classic, My Fair Lady.

Broadway Dallas is bringing the Tudor era to Fair Park starting December 6, with the new national tour of SIX, the smash hit musical that features the six wives of Henry VIII as pop music queens performing in a concert.

Kicking off the new year, Pretty Woman: The Musical takes the stage starting January 24, 2023, in a musical adaptation of the Hollywood romance.

The Tony Award-winning stage treatment of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film, Moulin Rouge, visits Fair Park starting March 15, 2023.

Tootsie, the musical adaptation of the 1982 film, is the sixth show in the upcoming Broadway Dallas season presented by Germania Insurance. The production begins April 18, 2023.

Aaron Sorkin's rewrite of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning work, To Kill a Mockingbird, rounds out the season at the Music Hall starting May 16, 2023.

Irish dancing will be featured in Broadway Dallas's season option, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, in a limited engagement from June 6 through June 8, 2023.

“With new blockbusters, classics, and crowd favorites, it’s a stunning season that offers many opportunities to make new memories with your friends and family," Novice said.

Broadway Dallas' 2022-2023 offerings:

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations (starting Sept. 6)

My Fair Lady (starting Nov. 1)

SIX (starting Dec. 6)

Pretty Woman: The Musical (starting Jan. 24, 2023)

Moulin Rouge (March 15, 2023)

Tootsie (starting April 18, 2023)

To Kill a Mockingbird (starting May 16, 2023)