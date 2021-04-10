Dallas ISD students to participate in special STEAM program around hit musical 'Hamilton'

3,400 students and teachers from Dallas ISD will get to experience the hit Broadway musical 'Hamilton' when the tour arrives at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

DALLAS — A student’s first trip to see a Broadway show can be a magical experience. They can not only become mesmerized by the actors and costumes, but the technical skills behind live theater can be inspiring.

That’s why administrators with Dallas Summer Musicals and Dallas Independent School District are committed to providing students opportunities to explore where the arts meet technology.

“Isn’t it nice to be back in the theater again?” asked Dallas Summer Musicals President Ken Novice during a press conference on the main stage of the Music Hall at Fair Park on Monday.

As live theater gets back into full swing, Dallas Summer Musicals and Dallas ISD are announcing a special opportunity to some students and teachers when the Broadway musical "Hamilton" hits Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park in mid-November.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we will be providing an entire performance of 'Hamilton.' Yes, that’s all 3,400 seats you see back there,” Novice explained.

As the curtain goes up, 3,400 students and teachers from 25 Dallas ISD high schools will get a chance to dive into a specially created curriculum that relates to the "Hamilton" production.

The program not only provides training and career preparation centered around the arts, but there is also a heavy focus on S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) integration -- especially the technology behind producing live theater.

It is something Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa says Dallas ISD is thrilled about.

“We’ve been very intentional. Our music programs, our visual arts, now we have a lot of schools that are specializing in the arts. This gets students motivated,” Hinojosa explained.

Several partners committed to S.T.E.A.M. education and providing students access to the arts are making the special program possible.

Some of the supporters include the T.D. Jakes Foundation, The Moody Foundation, Frito Lay, Atmos Energy and The Meadows Foundation.

“To be able to have a live event that young people can dream and be exposed to a Broadway play and all of the various components that go into the business models, it’s an upward path of mobility for underserved children,” said Bishop T.D. Jakes, representing the T.D. Jakes Foundation.

The education program ends with the 3,400 Dallas ISD group packing the theater for a full production of "Hamilton" before the show ends its Dallas run on Dec. 5, 2021.