Crime

Dallas police searching for stabbing suspect after 33-year-old killed

A 23-year-old fled the scene and is at-large, according to police.
Credit: WFAA

Dallas police are searching for a 23-year-old man after they say he stabbed another man to death overnight Monday. 

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the stabbing call on the 2500 block of Friendway Lane. 

The person who reported the stabbing told police the 23-year-old man had stabbed a 33-year-old man, officials said. 

Police did not release the names of either person involved. 

The 23-year-old man fled the scene and is at-large, according to police.

The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead, police said.

