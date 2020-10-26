Dallas police searching for stabbing suspect after 33-year-old killed

A 23-year-old fled the scene and is at-large, according to police.

Dallas police are searching for a 23-year-old man after they say he stabbed another man to death overnight Monday.

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. to the stabbing call on the 2500 block of Friendway Lane.

The person who reported the stabbing told police the 23-year-old man had stabbed a 33-year-old man, officials said.

Police did not release the names of either person involved.

The 23-year-old man fled the scene and is at-large, according to police.