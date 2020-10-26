Arlington cold case: Investigators seek help 10 years after man was killed while walking his dog

George Hawkins was shot and killed while walking his dog on Oct. 26, 2010. His death is still being investigated.

Arlington investigators are asking the public for more information on the death of a man who was killed while walking his dog 10 years ago.

George Hawkins was gunned down on Oct. 26, 2010. Police said Hawkins left his home at Sutter Creek Apartments on Plum Street. He planned to walk his dog before heading to work. Around 7:45 a.m., neighbors heard gunshots.

Hawkins was found lying on the ground in a breezeway and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe robbery was a motive in the shooting. Over the years, they followed multiple leads, but the case has gone cold.

“We are hopeful that someone who may know something will come forward with the information we need,” said interim Arlington police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We ask the public to help us solve this case by shining new light on the incident.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact homicide Det. Grant Gildon at 817-459-5691.