Dallas police say driver faces DWI charge after striking and killing a 63-year-old pedestrian with car

DALLAS — A 26-year-old driver is being charged with driving while intoxicated after striking a pedestrian with their car on Friday night, Dallas police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 25, Dallas police said they responded to an accident call along the 6000 block of Abrams Road in East Dallas.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they determined that 26-year-old Kyli Phillips had been driving northbound in the middle lane of traffic and was attempting to change to the left lane of traffic when their car struck 63-year-old Howard Graham as he was crossing the street.

Graham died at the scene, police said.

In their investigation, police said they determined that Graham was not using the crosswalk as he attempted to cross the road.