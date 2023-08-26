Suspect arrested and charged with murder after 52-year-old was shot and killed in Plano, police say

Plano police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and transferred to Medical Center of Plano, where he was pronounced dead.

PLANO, Texas — Police said a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after officers found a 52-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in Plano.

Plano police said officers responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday to the 6700 block of Roman Court to a shooting call. When officers got to the scene, police said, they found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound and started performing life-saving measures on the man.

The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Medical Center of Plano where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Officers then arrested William Holma of Plano, who has been charged with murder.

Police said the incident is believed to be isolated with no additional threat to the public.

Holma was booked into the Collin County Jail.

The incident is under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit, police said.