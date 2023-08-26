Man and woman found dead in southern Dallas County residence, sheriff's office says

According to a news release, deputies were responding to a shots fired call at 6:22 a.m. on Saturday when they found two people dead inside of a residence.

According to a news release, deputies were responding to a shots fired call at 6:22 a.m. along the 10000 block of Beckley View Avenue – located a few blocks south of the interchange of Interstate 20 and Interstate 35E – when they entered a residence at the scene and found two people dead inside.

The sheriff's office did not specify if the man and woman their deputies found had died of gunshot wounds.

In their release, the sheriff's office describe the scene as "an isolated incident" that posed "no immediate threat to the neighborhood."

The identities of the victims have not yet been made public.

No arrests have yet been made.