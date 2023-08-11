x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Dallas police investigating attempted murder, suicide

Police said a man entered a business Friday evening and shot another man before shooting and killing himself.
Credit: WFAA

DALLAS — A man is in critical condition at a Dallas hospital after he was reportedly shot by a man at a local business, who then shot and killed himself, police confirmed to WFAA. 

Police say officers responded to the shooting at about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Mockingbird Lane. 

Officials say a man entered the business and shot a man, then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died from his injuries. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police say, and is in critical condition. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Caught on camera: DPD describes moments undercover officer was shot, carjacked

Before You Leave, Check This Out