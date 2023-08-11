Dallas police investigating attempted murder, suicide

Police said a man entered a business Friday evening and shot another man before shooting and killing himself.

DALLAS — A man is in critical condition at a Dallas hospital after he was reportedly shot by a man at a local business, who then shot and killed himself, police confirmed to WFAA.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at about 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Mockingbird Lane.

Officials say a man entered the business and shot a man, then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died from his injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police say, and is in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.