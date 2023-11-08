3 critically injured in Dallas crash near Love Field, police say

The crash happened around 3:44 a.m. in the 8600 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Regal Row and Burbank Street.

DALLAS — Three people were critically injured Friday morning in a crash near Love Field, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded at approximately 3:44 a.m. to the 8600 block of Harry Hines Boulevard, near Regal Row and Burbank Street. According to DPD, the victim's vehicle, occupied by two adults, was stopped at a red light when the suspect's vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the victim's vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victims and suspect to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition, DPD said.

This was the second crash along Harry Hines Boulevard hours apart. A family of five was injured hours earlier a few blocks away in a crash with a suspected drunk driver. The suspect in that crash was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault, police said.