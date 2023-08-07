x
Major three-vehicle crash shuts down I-30 in Royse City

The crash happened near Farm Road 458 and involved three vehicles, one of which was on fire, according to Royse City Fire Department officials.
A badly damage vehicle after a crash in Royse City on Monday morning.

ROYSE CITY, Texas — A major crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Royse City on Monday morning, officials said.

The crash happened near Farm Road 458 and involved three vehicles, one of which was on fire, according to Royse City Fire Department officials.

There was no initial word on how many people were injured in the crash or their conditions.

Fire officials expected the highway to be shut down for several hours Monday morning as officials investigated the crash.

A crash in Royse City on Monday morning, via TxDOT cams.

The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Fate police and the Texas Department of Transportation all responded to the crash, along with Royse City police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

