Man killed, teen critically injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — A man has died, and a teenager is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at an apartment complex, the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announced.

DPD said around 3:50 a.m. Monday, March 6, officers were called to an apartment complex near the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle. When they arrived, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

DPD said after Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) responded to the scene, the victim was pronounced dead at the location.

Officers said a teen was also found shot and they were transported to a local hospital -- where they are listed in critical condition, DPD said.

At this time, no arrests have been made, and the names of the victims have not been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, DPD said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or email Joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will also reward a person up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.