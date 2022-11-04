Woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting man inside motel room, Dallas police say

When officers arrived, they learned the victim and suspect were still inside the room and tried to talk with the suspect in effort to get her to open the door.

DALLAS — A woman is dead following a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a man has been critically injured in a shooting at a Dallas motel, officials announced Friday.

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said it’s investigating the incident as an “in-custody death” after responding to the scene Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, DPD says officers responded to the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Boulevard after a woman called 911 to say she had shot a man inside a room and was threatening to shoot herself.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim and suspect were still inside the room and tried to talk with the suspect in an effort to get her to open the door.

Officers said when the woman, identified as 27-year-old Diana Ruan, refused to vacate the room, they called in SWAT to assist.

DPD said when SWAT arrived and made contact with Ruan, they heard a single gunshot inside the room during the negotiation. The SWAT team then used an explosive charge to make emergency entry inside the room, and as they moved to go in the door, they heard at least five more gunshots, officials said.

At that moment, one of the shots went through the wall into the room where SWAT officers were standing and one was hit in the face by sheetrock dust from the wall, but no officers were injured, DPD said.

When the SWAT team entered the room, they found Ruan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. The male victim was found inside the bathroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. His name has not been released at this time.

DPD released body-worn camera video of the incident Friday, click here to watch.

DPD said no officers fired their weapons during the incident. The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is conducting a “death in custody investigation.”