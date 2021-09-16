Watch live: Dallas police, ATF to 'highlight the success' of operation to curb gun violence

A news conference will be held by Dallas police, ATF, Texas DPS and the acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department and federal partners are expected to announce the results of an operation focused on addressing gun violence in southeast Dallas.

The news conference will be held Thursday morning by agencies including the Dallas Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Dallas police headquarters.

Officials will be talking about "Operation Pegasus" and the success authorities have had in curbing violence.