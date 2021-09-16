Two teenage brothers killed in crash in northwest Fort Worth near Boswell High School

Police are still investigating the crash and more information about what happened was not yet available.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two teenage brothers were killed in a crash in far northwest Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Isaiah Lopez, a senior at Boswell High School, and Elijah Lopez, a freshman, died around 4:30 p.m. in the crash near the intersection of Bailey Boswell Road and Twin Mills Boulevard, according to the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw school district.

Both brothers died at the scene, officials said. Police are still investigating the crash and more information about what happened was not yet available.

The crash happened just east of Boswell High School.

"I’m reaching out to make you aware of the situation and to ask that you partner with us in supporting our Pioneer family during this time," Boswell principal Nika Davis wrote in a letter to parents and students. "Our school community is in shock with the loss of Isaiah and Elijah. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community. The loss of any life is a tragic situation, especially when the loss is a classmate or a peer."

Davis said crisis counselors would be made available to the Lopez family, as well as to students and staff on campus. Counselors would be working with students and staff in classrooms, small groups and one-on-one, if needed, Davis said.