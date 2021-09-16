Officers used tourniquet to help shooting victim in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

Fort Worth officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Trail Lake Drive.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A shooting victim is receiving treatment at a hospital after officers were able to use a tourniquet to help stop blood loss, Fort Worth police said.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Trail Lake Drive, near Granbury Road and Interstate 20, around 3:30 a.m. Thursday and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Responding officers helped the victim until the fire department and MedStar paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown at this time.