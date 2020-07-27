Dallas police asking for public's help after 28-year-old killed

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Andrea Isom with the homicide unit at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas police are asking for the public to come forward with any information after a shooting happened Sunday evening near Veteran Affairs' North Texas campus.

Ricky Forward, 28, was shot around 5:45 p.m., police said. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to the scene at 4417 S. Lancaster Road, a building housing both an apartment complex and businesses.

They took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Now, police are asking for those who may know anything about the fatal shooting to contact Det. Andrea Isom with the homicide unit at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com .

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477.