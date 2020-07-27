Fort Worth police chief to retire at end of the year

"It has been my honor to work for you," Chief Ed Kraus said.

Fort Worth police Chief Ed Kraus will retire by the end of the year, according to a letter posted to the department's Twitter.

Kraus was named to the position in December 2019. He had served as the interim chief from May 2019 until that point after former police chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired.

Kraus announced the decision to employees in an email Monday, saying he would remain in the role until the city had hired a permanent replacement.

"My wife has also decided to retire from her career in education, and we are ready to explore the next chapter in our lives," Kraus said in the announcement.

He closed out the announcement with words of praise for his team, describing their service as "amazing" and telling them he would continue to pray for them daily.

"Your servant hearts are regularly on display for others to see," he wrote. "I am proud of how much you care for those we serve."

Kraus had worked for the city for 28 years. When he was hired as the permanent chief, Mayor Betsy Price described him as "homegrown officer" who was a "well-respected leader with a servant’s heart."

"It has been my honor to work for you," he said at the end of his announcement.

The Police Department said there would be no further comment at this time and that Kraus was declining interviews.