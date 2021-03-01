Dallas police asking for public's help in investigation of 51-year-old man's shooting death

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

A 51-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday afternoon, Dallas police said. He died from his wounds.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to the shooting on the 1900 block of Las Cruces Lane.

When they arrived, they found Antheley Hollins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate his death. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Derick Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 000937-2021.