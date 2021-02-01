Dallas police asking for public's help in investigation of 32-year-old man's shooting death

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in their investigation after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening.
Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Issac Mozeke was on the 2800 block of South Boulevard, what police described as a "public street," when he was shot multiple times.
First responders took him to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Det. Derick Chaney at 214-283-4804 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 231657-2020.
Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.