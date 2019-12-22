Dallas police arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly attacking another man on the Katy Trail on Friday, Dec. 13.

The 69-year-old victim was walking along the Katy Trail in the Katy Trail Ice House's parking lot when police say Justin Jerry Sanchez walked up to the victim while cussing before punching him repeatedly.

During the alleged attack, the victim fell down after the first punch, but Sanchez continued punching him before walking away, according to police.

The attack caused multiple fractures to the victim's face that needed surgery, police said.

Sanchez was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. His bail was set at $10,000.

