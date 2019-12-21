A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 20-year-old, Quincy Wyatt, who disappeared on December 10. His body was later found burned in a field with gunshot wounds near 8100 Mayforge Drive in Dallas.

Alberto Julian Lopez, 19, was arrested Friday on a capital murder charge after witnesses told police he may have been the shooter, according to arrest records.

Details in the arrest records describe two suspects wearing ski masks forcing Wyatt into the trunk of a car at gunpoint. The witness said Lopez is the person who shot him once before closing the trunk and driving away.

Lopez confessed to this claim, arrest records show.

Two other arrests were made in connection to Wyatt's murder, but were not identified as the shooters. LaKevian Grant, 20, and Teilor Johnson, 19, were arrested on Wednesday on capital murder charges. Investigators say they were involved in the planning of the attack on Wyatt in exchange for $600

Dallas PD

Wyatt's body was found in a field Dec. 10 near Mayforge and Ledbetter drives

Based on witness statements, physical evidence and their interviews with detectives, police are recommending charges of capital murder against Grant, Johnson and Lopez.

Dallas police are at a scene near Mayforge and Ledbetter Drive.

WFAA

This is a developing story and will be updated.