SAGINAW, Texas — A 17-year-old was arrested Saturday after he admitted to police that he was involved in a shooting, authorities confirm.

Saginaw police say the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. near the 600 block of Crystal Brook Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old who had three gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive, police say.

About two hours later, Saginaw authorities say they received a call from Azle police informing them of a teen who admitted he was the shooter.

The suspect, Dalton Lee Turner, 17, was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault deadly weapon.

As of Saturday evening, Turner remains at Tarrant County Correction Center in lieu of a $15,000 bail.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

