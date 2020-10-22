Officers surrounded by 'hostile' crowd while trying to apprehend stabbing suspect, Dallas police say

The stabbing happened outside TMA Grocery Beer & Wine Wednesday evening.

DALLAS, Texas — An unknown amount of Dallas police officers were surrounded by a "large, hostile crowd" while trying to detain a stabbing suspect Wednesday night in southeast Dallas, prompting a citywide assist from the department, police said.

According to investigators, two women got into an altercation outside of TMA Grocery Beer & Wine at the intersection of S. 2nd Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

After one of the women was stabbed, officers responded to a nearby car wash and attempted to detain a female suspect.

At that time, the department said that a large hostile crowd surrounded the responding officers.

After the citywide assist call went out, the area was flooded with squad cars.

No officers were injured, per the department, and the stabbing suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.