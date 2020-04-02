A former Dallas police officer goes on trial Tuesday in the January 2017 shooting into a car that killed a 21-year-old woman.

Christopher Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the death of Genevive Dawes.

If convicted, Hess could face up to life in prison.

Body-camera video shows Hess shoot a dozen times into a car that Dawes was in.

Dawes and Virgilio Rosales were parked in a black Dodge Journey at an apartment complex when officers responded to a suspicious persons call, court records show.

The vehicle had been reported stolen. Dawes' family said in court filings that the woman had bought it a month before not knowing it had been stolen.

Both Dawes and Rosales were asleep in the Dodge when officers arrived. They woke up to officers' flashlights. Dawes started to reverse before a police car drove into her path. She pulled forward and then started to reverse again, court records show.

That's when officers, including Hess, fired into the car. Dawes was struck multiple times. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The indictment of Hess says he "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly cause serious bodily injury" to Dawes.

More on WFAA: