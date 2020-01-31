DALLAS — More than 200 potential jurors answered questions Friday about whether they could provide a fair trial for former Dallas police officer Christopher Hess.

Hess is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

Body camera video from the night of the January 2017 shooting shows Hess firing 13 shots into a car that slowly backed into his police cruiser. The driver of what Hess believed to be a stolen car did not obey his orders to stop.

The 21-year-old driver, Genevieve Dawes, was killed.

Several members of the jury pool told attorneys because a police officer was involved, they did not believe they could render a fair verdict.

Some attributed their bias to having a family member who serves or a prior good or bad interaction with officers.

Others said they had seen intense coverage of recent high-profile police shootings and their beliefs about excessive use of force might cloud their judgment.

A grand jury indicted Hess for aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony, in June 2017. The Dallas Police Department fired him.

Hess was in the jury room during the selection process.

If jurors find him guilty, they have a wide range of potential punishment. They could sentence him to life in prison, probation, or something in between.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday.

Former Dallas police officer Christopher Hess is accused of aggravated assault by a public servant.

WFAA